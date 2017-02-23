kelly-kelly

Kelly Kelly Confirms WWE Return Rumors, Says She Will Be At WrestleMania 33

Published On 02/23/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

While appearing on Conversations with Maria Menounos, former WWE Diva Kelly Kelly confirmed rumors that she would be making a return at WrestleMania 33 this year, as well as an appearance at Axxess. She also noted that she would be willing to make a min-run for WWE again.

As previously reported, WWE reached out to several former Divas for an angle at WrestleMania this year. Kelly Kelly was backstage at RAW a few weeks back and she was not there just to visit friends. We believe she was working out the details on WrestleMania and other appearances.

