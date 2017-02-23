Kelly Kelly Confirms WWE Return Rumors, Says She Will Be At WrestleMania 33

While appearing on Conversations with Maria Menounos, former WWE Diva Kelly Kelly confirmed rumors that she would be making a return at WrestleMania 33 this year, as well as an appearance at Axxess. She also noted that she would be willing to make a min-run for WWE again.

As previously reported, WWE reached out to several former Divas for an angle at WrestleMania this year. Kelly Kelly was backstage at RAW a few weeks back and she was not there just to visit friends. We believe she was working out the details on WrestleMania and other appearances.