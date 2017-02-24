Kelly Kelly On Helping At The WWE HOF, WWE UK Matches Announced For Tour

– As seen below, former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly recently appeared on Maria Menounos’ podcast. Kelly confirms she will be at WrestleMania 33 but doesn’t believe she will be wrestling. They tease that Kelly may be helping with a WWE Hall of Fame induction. Maria says she’s been helping the mystery inductee with their style for the night.

Kelly also talks about being backstage at the recent RAW in Las Vegas. She reveals that WWE’s Mark Carrano asked her if she’d come back. As she said in the recent RAW Fallout video, Kelly says she is interested in one more run.

– We noted yesterday that WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate along with WWE UK competitors Trent Seven, Wolfgang, Joseph Conners, Tyson T-Bone, Mark Andrews, James Drake, Dan Moloney, Sam Gradwell, Saxon Huxley, Tucker, Jordan Devlin and Pete Dunne were announced for main roster live events in the UK and Ireland this coming May.

It appears the UK competitors will be working just SmackDown live events as the following matches have been announced for blue brand shows on the tour:

* May 4th in Glasgow: Bate, Seven and Wolfgang vs. Dunne, T-Bone and Conners

* May 11th in Sheffield: Bate, Seven and Gradwell vs. Dunne, Conners and Drake

* May 12th in Newcastle: Bate, Seven and Huxley vs. Dunne, Conners and Drake