Kelly Kelly’s Husband Goes Off On Fan Who Called Her A “Self-Centered Worthless Pig”

In honor of Memorial Day, Kelly Kelly posted this photo and message on Instagram reflecting on her visit to Afghanistan years ago with WWE for Tribute to the Troops.

This picture was taken on our last day of visiting Afghanistan for tribute to the troops with @wwe and I feel like when I was taking this pic I was just in awe in that moment …I remember sitting there and just reflecting on the whole week of seeing and meeting all these amazing men and women who are sacrificing their lives for our country to keep us safe and protected and putting their lives on the line everyday meeting people who just turned 18 and couldn't wait to get out here to protect our country, given the honor to visit them I knew saying thank you would of never have been enough to truly tell them how thankful I was for every men and women out there. That trip meant the world to me and to this day it has and always will be very dear to my heart! Happy Memorial Day to all of our military and thank you for everything you have done for us all! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 A post shared by Barbie Blank Souray (@thebarbieblank) on May 29, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

A male fan didn’t take too kindly to her post, writing in response, “Hahaha you post a picture of yourself on #MemorialDay could you be anymore of a self centered worthless pig?”

The former WWE star’s husband, Sheldon Souray, went off on the fan with the following:

looks like you lost a fight with a barbell there you meathead. Does it make you feel like less of a man that a young lady that was/is adored and admired by so many brave men and women protecting our country for dipshits like you?!! Does it bother you that My wife is a young successful powerful woman with a heart of gold that put her life on the line to put a smile on a few faces?! Whatever the reason is that you felt compelled to write a moronic post on her page, just shows what an absolute piece of shit you are. I can’t respond to every big dumb idiot like yourself that trolls a superstar like @thebarbieblank but I couldn’t let it slide that you are a giant clown. So next time your trolling her social media looking at her stunning pictures that her fans really enjoy, keep your mouth shut. It’s hard to be dumber than you look but you’ve proven your point.

