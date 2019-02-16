Ken Anderson Reveals Why He Didn’t Return To WWE

During an episode of Pancakes and Powerslam, Ken Anderson (Mr. Kennedy) commented on why he never returned to WWE:

“I don’t really know,” said Anderson. “I think part of it had to do with my attitude, probably. I was very – I was like bitter for a couple of years after I left WWE, and said some things I probably shouldn’t have said. In hindsight, I can say if I could point to any one reason, I would point to myself.”