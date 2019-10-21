Ken Shamrock Endorsed For WWE Hall of Fame, Jake Hager’s Political Tweets

PWMania.com Staff
–

– Ken Shamrock, who lost to Moose at Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory, commented on the match via Twitter and Randy Orton responded with a Hall of Fame endorsement:

– AEW star Jake Hager took some time to respond to political tweets:

