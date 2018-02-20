Kenny Omega Added To Chris Jericho’s Cruise

The following press release was issued today:

KENNY OMEGA CONFIRMED FOR THE INAUGURAL VOYAGE OF CHRIS JERICHO’S “ROCK ‘N’ WRESTLING RAGER AT SEA”

Omega Joins Fellow “Bullet Club” Members and Other Ring Of Honor Superstars In Live Matches at Sea

Hosted by Jim Ross and Jerry “The King” Lawler along with WWE Hall of Famers DDP, Mick Foley & Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, along with Jim Breuer, Fozzy, Phil Campbell & The B****** Sons, and many more – sailing from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, October 27-31, 2018

Cabins Now Available at www.chrisjerichocruise.com.

Hot on the heels of Alpha vs. Omega, one of the most talked about wrestling matches in recent memory, wrestling legend and Fozzy singer, Chris Jericho, along with Sixthman, the industry leader in music festivals at sea, are proud to announce that Kenny Omega is confirmed to attend the inaugural voyage of Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea.

“After having the best match of my career against Kenny Omega, I’m stoked to announce that he is coming aboard the Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea!” says Jericho. “I’m super excited to see what kind of excitement and thrills he’s gonna bring to the first ever Jericho Cruise…once again we are gonna make history together!”

Kenny joins a stacked Ring of Honor roster who will be wrestling at sea. In addition to Omega’s matches on the ship, there will be a “Sea of Honor” tournament aboard the ship, including fellow Bullet Club members Cody, Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, and Adam Page, as well as current Ring of Honor World Champion Dalton Castle and fan favorites The Briscoes, Brandi Rhodes, Jay Lethal, Christopher Daniels, Kazarian and Deliriouswhere the winner gets a shot at the Ring of Honor® World Title.

“Don’t miss out on THE vacation of a lifetime!” Jericho exclaims. “Don’t make the List…book your cabin NOW while you still have time!”

Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea is sailing from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas on October 27 – October 31, 2018. The Ayatollah of Rock ‘N’ Rolla, Chris Jericho, will be the cruise director and will be joined by some of Y2J’s closest musician, comedian and wrestling hall of fame friends, including Jim Ross, Diamond Dallas Page, Mick Foley, Ricky The Dragon Steamboat, Rey Mysterio, Raven, Jim Breuer, FOZZY, Phil Campbell and the B****** Sons, Kyng, The Stir, Blizzard of Ozzy and many more! Fans will also be treated to live podcast tapings including Talk Is Jericho, Keepin’ It 100, Killing The Town, Beyond the Darkness and the recently added Unprofessional Wrestling Show with Colt Cabana and Marty DeRosa. Cabins for this wrestling, music and comedy extravaganza are now available at: www.chrisjerichocruise.com.

The cruise will take place aboard the recently renovated Norwegian Jade and offers guests Norwegian Cruise Line’s signature freedom and flexibility to enjoy 11 onboard bars and lounges, 16 dining experiences, the Jade Club Casino, one outdoor pool, hot tubs, and a full menu of spa treatments. Cruisers will enjoy duty-free shopping and awe-inspiring architecture in beautiful Nassau. Explore your adventurous side diving into the crystal blue water with dolphins and colorful fish. Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea available staterooms begin at $800 per person for double occupancy, plus taxes and fees For more information about booking your vacation, visit us online at www.chrisjerichocruise.com or call Sixthman directly at 877-379-9187 between the hours of 10:00am ET and 6:00pm ET.

Connect with Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea cruisers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @jericho_cruise #jerichocruise.

ABOUT CHRIS JERICHO: Acclaimed actor, wrestler, musician, author, podcaster, game show host and television personality Chris Jericho has established himself as a multi-faceted performer with millions of fans worldwide. Jericho is one of the most popular performers in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. In 2001 he was crowned the WWE Undisputed Champion and in 2017 become the first ever “Double Grand Slam” champion in WWE history. He has been named one of the top five most charismatic performers of all-time by wwe.com. Jericho hosts the hugely popular “Talk Is Jericho” podcast on Westwood One, that has amassed over 220 million downloads. Topics are diverse and past guests include Dennis Miller, Larry King, William Shatner, Steve Austin, DMC, Paul Stanley, Lars Ulrich, Kiefer Sutherland, Maria Menounos, Alice Cooper, Cheech Marin & Slash. His successful “The Jericho Network” podcast network, also produces over a half dozen hit shows per week.

Chris is the lead singer of the internationally successful rock band Fozzy, whose seventh album “Judas” has over 10 million streams on Spotify, while the hit single title track has over 12 million YouTube views, was number 1 on Itunes Charts in 8 different countries and spent 9 weeks in the top ten on the Active Rock Charts in the USA. Jericho is also a four-time New York Times bestselling author with his autobiographies 2007’s “A Lion¹s Tale: Around the World in Spandex,” 2011’s “Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps,” and 2014’s “The Best In The World: At What I Have No Idea” & “No Is A Four Letter Word” all displaying his witty, self deprecating writing style.

Chris was a popular contestant on Season 11 of “Dancing With The Stars,” hosted the ABC game show “Downfall” and the Syfy reality series “Robot Combat League” and received huge social media props for his recent appearances on “Who’s Line Is It Anyway”, “The Tonight Show” and AMC’s “The Talking Dead.” Jericho’s acting credits include roles in Comedy Central’s hilarious digital series “Nothing To Report”, Nickelodeon’s “The Thunderman’s” as well as creating, producing and starring in CBC’s critically acclaimed original series, “But I’m Chris Jericho”, with Season 2 just being released in Dec, 2017.

ABOUT SIXTHMAN: Since 2001, Sixthman has pioneered themed cruise experiences, creating intimate shared encounters for bands, brands, and their fans. We are proud to be celebrating our 16th year and the accomplishment of executing 107 festivals, hosting over 230,000 guests for 940,000 days on vacation at sea with world class artists such as KISS, Kid Rock, John Mayer, Zac Brown Band, Train, Pitbull, Paramore, Florida Georgia Line, Diplo, Joe Bonamassa, Lynyrd Skynyrd, 311, Lyle Lovett, Barenaked Ladies, Sister Hazel and for brand partners such as Turner Classic Movies, VH1, SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country, Walker Stalker Con, truTV and others along with Sixthman curated festivals, The Rock Boat and Cayamo! Our festivals at sea bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations and a truly immersive music vacation experience with fan/band interactions throughout the voyage and in port. Our home ports of call include New Orleans, Louisiana, and Miami and Tampa, Florida with dream destinations to the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico and the Bahamas. For more information, visit http://www.Sixthman.net and connect with us @SXMLiveLoud. LIVE LOUD.