Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho Almost Joined Impact Wrestling

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Impact Wrestling and Don Callis were very close to making deals with both Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho prior to All Elite Wrestling being developed. It was expected that Omega would’ve continued working for New Japan Pro Wrestling while doing around 30 dates a year with Impact.

In the case of Jericho, Callis met with him in Toronto and a pitch was made with Johnny Impact, Sami Callihan, and Rich Swann being potential opponents. Jericho stated that he was made a nice offer to join Impact but then Tony Khan made a big offer.