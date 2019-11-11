Kenny Omega and ECW Legend Comment On AEW Full Gear Main Event

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Kenny Omega commented on his loss to Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear with the following message:

– Former ECW and WWE star Justin Credible commented on NoDQ’s poll which asked if the Omega vs. Moxley match was too violent/dangerous:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR