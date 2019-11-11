Kenny Omega and ECW Legend Comment On AEW Full Gear Main Event

– Kenny Omega commented on his loss to Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear with the following message:
I lost and doctors won’t clear me for TV.
The problem is that you left me alive and I’ll be back.
I win. #AEWFullGear #AEW
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 11, 2019
– Former ECW and WWE star Justin Credible commented on NoDQ’s poll which asked if the Omega vs. Moxley match was too violent/dangerous:
No Not at all. Do you remember Terry Funk versus Sabu no Rope Barbwire match. Pro Wrestling Is Violent by nature. And you could argue about kids watching it I have three of my own. But in no way was it too violent. Quite frankly it was perfect https://t.co/bJEr5PF68e
— 🔥Justin Credible🔥 (@PJPOLACO) November 11, 2019