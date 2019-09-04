Kenny Omega and PAC Upset About Their Match At All Out

During his recent podcast, Chris Jericho talked about how Kenny Omega and PAC were not fully satisfied with their match at AEW All Out:

Afterward, both Kenny and PAC were mad because I guess, their match was too long and they ran out of time and they had to cut a bunch of stuff and they were not happy about it and meanwhile, it’s like the best match on the show.”

“They remind me so much of Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit in-that these guys are putting on these amazing, amazing matches but they were always mad because something didn’t go right or they didn’t hit a punch or kick the way they wanted it to, originally. They were always really hard on themselves for this.”