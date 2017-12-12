Kenny Omega Attacks Chris Jericho During NJPW Press Conference

During a press conference earlier today to hype the New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 12 pay-per-view, Kenny Omega attacked Chris Jericho as he was talking to members of the Japanese press.

The attack comes a day after Jericho’s surprise attack on Omega at the New Japan World Tag League Finals event in Fukuoka, Japan and continues the build towards their match on January 4th, 2018 at the Tokyo Dome.