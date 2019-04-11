Kenny Omega Comments On AEW Being In A ‘Trial Period’

Kenny Omega recently did an interview with Jim Ross. Here are the highlights:

AEW being in a “trial period”: “This is going to be a little bit of a trial period,” Omega said. “We’re going to try out some new things and some may hit the mark big time. Some may miss the mark big time. Who knows? But this is going to be something very new and we’re all very to give it a kick of the can. And you got a little taste of it at ALL IN, and this will be just the followup and we’re going to swing even harder and hit that ball even farther.”

His non-stop work with the promotion: “Absolutely [the time off has helped him recover from injuries],” Omega said. “Of course, the work [with AEW] never ends and we’re really trying to get this thing off the ground, but at least the physical toll, the traveling around on the road, and the impact the New Japan style, in general, had on my body, I was really starting to feel it at the tail end of last year.

The G1 was really rough on me because I had to power through a cracked ankle. Sorry, not an ankle, a cracked heel. Then, I ran into an issue with my rib. I had a piece of torn cartilage in my rib. I was on an operating table for an hour-and-a-half having my lip reconstructed. It was one thing after another, after another, after another. It was great to take that little bit of time off after Wrestle Kingdom.

Now, I’m finally at the gym starting to lift heavy and I’m starting to be able to pack on a little more size the way I want to just due to the fact that I can finally train properly.”