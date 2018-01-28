Kenny Omega Comments On Cody Rhodes Attacking Him At NJPW New Beginnings – Night 2

NJPW held their New Beginnings – Night 2 event on Sunday. As seen on the show, Jay White defeated Kenny Omega to win the IWGP United States Championship. Following the match, Adam Page already looked to challenge White by taking away the title. This led to Omega asking him to back off and handed the title back to White.

The rest of the Bullet Club came out to the ring, which led to them arguing with Omega about not being a leader. Cody grabbed Omega and dropped him with a cross rhodes. As Page held Omega, Cody grabbed a chair to hit Omega with. However, Kota Ibushi ran out to make the save for Omega and chased off the group.