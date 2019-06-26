Kenny Omega Deletes Angry Tweet Towards WWE

As previously noted, WWE is airing an Evolve event which will be taking place on the same day as AEW’s Fight For The Fallen event. Kenny Omega sent out a tweet (which he later deleted) in response to WWE’s decision:
YES @KennyOmegamanX
Literally just said the same thing. @wwe are PARASITES pic.twitter.com/brvCz1jH7W
— Wrestling Newspaper FM (@WrestlingNewsFM) June 26, 2019
I’ve said my piece and it opened the door to a very toxic environment. It wasn’t a message to fans, or the boys, just the decision makers. I wish everyone wrestling on any show that day all the best. That is all.
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 26, 2019