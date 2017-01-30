kenny-omega

Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada and WWE Legend React To John Cena vs. AJ Styles Royal Rumble Match

Published On 01/30/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

The internet has been buzzing about the John Cena vs. AJ Styles match from the Royal Rumble and people are making comparisons between that match and Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada from NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 11 event.

Kenny Omega commented on the comparisons with the following tweets:

When a fan commented on how NJPW is a minor league, Omega responded:

Kazuchika Okada reacted to the John Cena vs. AJ Styles match at the Royal Rumble with the following tweet:

WWE Tag-Team Legend Bubba Ray Dudley also gave his thoughts with the following tweet:

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.