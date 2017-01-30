Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada and WWE Legend React To John Cena vs. AJ Styles Royal Rumble Match

The internet has been buzzing about the John Cena vs. AJ Styles match from the Royal Rumble and people are making comparisons between that match and Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada from NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 11 event.

Kenny Omega commented on the comparisons with the following tweets:

You can't compare apples and oranges. And at the end of the day, I could easily have Cena and AJ's best match in WWE. There is no argument. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 30, 2017

@JoeGilbert1992 way more pressure having to perform high quality matches in Japan. Both athletically and mentally. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 30, 2017

When a fan commented on how NJPW is a minor league, Omega responded:

@JoeGilbert1992 @LostInStereoLiz how wrong you are, but being wrong and ignorant are common for the typical wwe fan. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 30, 2017

Kazuchika Okada reacted to the John Cena vs. AJ Styles match at the Royal Rumble with the following tweet:

WWE Tag-Team Legend Bubba Ray Dudley also gave his thoughts with the following tweet: