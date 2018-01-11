New Japan Pro Wrestling star and the current IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega has signed a new one year contract with the company that will run through January 31st, 2019, according to a report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
Omega, who is coming off his match against Chris Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom 12 back on January 4th, had been expected to re-sign a deal with the promotion.
Kenny Omega Reportedly Staying With NJPW
