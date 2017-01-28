Kenny Omega Says He Is Staying In Japan, Talks About The Royal Rumble And Staying With NJPW

– Kenny Omega announced that that he has made his decision on his professional wrestling career and he will be staying with New Japan.

Omega said that despite people wanting him to appear in the Royal Rumble match, he will not be appearing in it. Omega would go on to explain that there are tons of terrific talent already in the match and he doesn’t want to ruin it.

In regards to New Japan, Omega said that he has not signed a new contract, however he is flying out in February to re-negotiate a contract. He said there is a small chance that things could go belly-up with Japan, but hinted that probably won’t happen.

Omega would then add that he plans to stay with New Japan for at least another year but he’s not signing a multi-year deal. He believes he could make a bigger impact in Japan right now than he could in WWE.

Omega posted a new video reacting to the news of his announcement and he also had a message for The Young Bucks:

“I won’t be going anywhere but New Japan,” Omega said. “I’m going to stay with the company that was good to me. I’m going to stay with The Elite, more importantly. 2016 was a big year, we can make 2017 bigger and better. We can only do it together. So us splitting apart, I don’t see it in the cards, not this year.

“You’re going to be seeing more of the Elite as a trio tandem on TV, on the Internet, live in-person more and more and more than you could have ever imagined in 2017. Stay tuned.”