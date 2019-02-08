Kenny Omega Signs With All Elite Wrestling, Gets Attacked By Chris Jericho (Video)

After weeks of speculation and teases about his future, the expected outcome was confirmed as Kenny Omega appeared at All Elite Wrestling’s Double Or Nothing ticket announcement party.

Omega announced that he’s now a “full-time member” of the AEW roster. A graphic on AEW’s live stream of the event identified Omega as “Executive Vice President,” which is a legitimate behind-the-scenes role that Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks also have with the company.

Omega said he didn’t put pen to paper on signing with AEW until this morning.

While Omega was talking about AEW changing the world of professional wrestling, he got interrupted by Chris Jericho. Omega and Jericho had a pull-apart brawl, with the angle seemingly setting up a match between the two for Double or Nothing.

Here is footage of their confrontation and brawl.

Double or Nothing takes place on Saturday, May 25 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After losing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13, Omega did an interview with Tokyo Sports announcing that he’s leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling. His contract with NJPW expired at the end of January.

Omega apologizes for making the fans wait so long for this announcement, but actually signed this morning. #AEW pic.twitter.com/2VC4RIcxru — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) February 8, 2019

"The platform we have been given by each and every one of you people that wanted something more. That wanted something different. We couldn't just stop at where we had been we need to push this thing forward and make this bigger and better than ever before." – Kenny Omega #AEW pic.twitter.com/mC2jfnttD4 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) February 8, 2019

They end up brawling on the stage and almost immediately get separated. Cody Rhodes and BJ Whitmer out to help break things up. #AEW pic.twitter.com/csCnmCPRcZ — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) February 8, 2019