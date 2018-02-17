Kenny Omega To Appear At WrestleCon, Updated List Of Pro Wrestlers

Kenny Omega has been added to WrestleCon in New Orleans during WrestleMania week and will be available for photo and autograph opportunities.

Omega joins an ever-growing list of confirmed talents, including names such as Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Sting, Trish Stratus, Lita, Bret Hart, Diamond Dallas Page, Mick Foley, Scott Steiner, Rick Steiner, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman, Scott Hall, Tenille Dashwood (fka Emma), Barbie Blank (aka Kelly Kelly), Eric Bischoff, Alundra Blayze/Madusa, Gangrel, Sabu and more scheduled to appear.