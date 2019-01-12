Kenny Omega Turns Down WWE?, Details On Chris Jericho’s AEW Deal

– The current belief is that Kenny Omega has already turned down a WWE offer. Once Omega’s NJPW contract expires on February 1st, it’s expected that he’ll be signing with AEW.

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Chris Jericho has a three-year deal with All Elite Wrestling and it’s an exclusive contract with a few exceptions. Jericho will still be allowed to work with NJPW and he’ll still be able to do his cruises. Despite what Jericho recently said about not joining AEW for the money, Meltzer added that ”the reality is that he was offered a significantly better contract by AEW than what he had ever earned with WWE and still left him free for very lucrative big show New Japan paydays.”