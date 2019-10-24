Kevin Nash Critical Of AEW Dynamite Segment

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Kevin Nash commented on the Chris Jericho/Cody Rhodes segment from this week’s AEW Dynamite. During the segment, The Inner Circle was interrupting Cody’s promo and Cody responded with the following:

“This isn’t like the other wrestling company we came from. This isn’t an invisible wall. We can fight right here right now.”

Nash said the following about the segment:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR