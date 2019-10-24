Kevin Nash Critical Of AEW Dynamite Segment

Kevin Nash commented on the Chris Jericho/Cody Rhodes segment from this week’s AEW Dynamite. During the segment, The Inner Circle was interrupting Cody’s promo and Cody responded with the following:

“This isn’t like the other wrestling company we came from. This isn’t an invisible wall. We can fight right here right now.”

Nash said the following about the segment:

@CodyRhodes if you're going to say you're not @WWE and the ropes don't stop you. Make sure @IAmJericho isn't in his box with a AEW Mike. Couldn't spell work any clearer. It's the details. I ran thur the DVR to see Chris's segment. Not a great first impression on detailed thought — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) October 24, 2019

Don't know what that means. Wasn't being a dick. Just the one segment I watched involving the world title match had a few mistakes in it. I can't drink because of the stem cells so I'm always fucking awake. I won't watch again. Best of luck to them. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) October 24, 2019

Who is they. I was watching my friend. It's the only segment I saw. That was very glaring. Look back at it as creative and they can make their own opinions. Just really caught my attention. I'm not being a dick. I've probably said 3 sentences to Cody in my life. Don't know him — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) October 24, 2019

Yes because by doing so it will cement our 25 year friendship. Yes I own WWE stock. That's my only involvement in the company. Granted bought at 21 dollars a share is pretty sweet. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) October 24, 2019

No I wasn't booking. If I was I would have had a strong 9 month run. Not the finger poke of doom 6 days later. Sorry that logic really fucks that entire fable to shit. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) October 24, 2019