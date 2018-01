Although WWE advertised WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash to appear on Raw 25 next Monday night, the former WWE Champion revealed on his official Twitter account that he would no longer be appearing. He sent out the following:

Was so looking forward to being a part of RAW 25. It's nearly impossible to travel on our down sized airlines healthy. With a total knee replacement it would be self inflicted torture. See ya everyone at Mania — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 18, 2018