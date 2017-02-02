Kevin Nash Undergoing 31st Surgery, WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend, Xavier Woods – PAX South 2017
Published On 02/02/2017 | News
– Xavier Woods plays Street Fighter V at the recent PAX South convention in this new “UpUpDownDown” video:
– WWE issued the following today:
WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend
February 02, 2017 02:09 PM Eastern Standard Time
STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be March 15, 2017 and the payment date will be March 27, 2017.
– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash noted on Instagram that he’s undergoing surgery for a torn rotator cuff, a detached rotator cuff, a torn bicep and a torn labrum. This will be his 31st surgery. He wrote the following: