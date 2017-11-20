Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Consider A Move To Raw After A Backstage Meeting With Stephanie McMahon

After beating Breezango on the Survivor Series Kickoff, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn gave an interview backstage which amounts to Zayn complaining about their continued treatment on SmackDown LIVE. This led to an exchange with Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

Sami: “I thought I got the shaft on Raw, I did. But hindsight being 20/20, you were right about everything you ever said about Shane. You know what? I’m a big enough man to say sorry.

Stephanie: “I’m sorry too. I’m sorry you’ve been put in this position. I hope that my brother recognizes you for the true talent that you are.”