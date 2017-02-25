Kevin Owens Attacks Chris Jericho At WWE Live Event In Germany (Video)

On Saturday night in Regensburg, Germany, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens laid waste to his former friend, the already injured United States Champion Chris Jericho, in the midst of WWE Live’s Road to WrestleMania Tour through the country.

Due to injuries sustained last week at the hands of Owens during the “Festival of Friendship” on Monday Night Raw, Jericho was deemed unable to compete on the tour. Nevertheless, the outspoken Superstar made a surprise appearance on crutches before the crowd, interrupting The Prizefighter’s imminent contest against Roman Reigns. Unamused, KO proceeded to unleash another ruthless attack on Jericho.