Kevin Owens Explains Why He Left WWE South America Tour Early

Kevin Owens has explained why he left WWE’s tour of South America early.

WWE announced Friday morning that Owens left Buenos Aires earlier in the day and would not appear at the remaining live events in Argentina and Chile this weekend due to “personal reasons.”

Though Owens did perform at Luna Park for Thursday night’s live event in Buenos Aires, he left before the remaining live event dates scheduled for Friday in Argentina, and at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, tonight and Sunday.

Owens addressed his absence in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

He wrote, “I’m not sick. I’m not hurt. My family needed me home. Thank you to @WWE & the fans in Argentina & Chile for their support and understanding.”

At Thursday’s show, Owens lost to United States Champion Baron Corbin and Tye Dillinger in a Triple Threat Match — Corbin retained the United States Championship.