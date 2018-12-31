Kevin Owens Got A New Tattoo and Looks To Have Lost Some Weight

Ahead of his return to action, Kevin Owens got a new tattoo on his right arm.

While on a date on Saturday night, Owens’ wife Karina posted a photo of him on Instagram Story with a new tattoo visible on his arm. He also looks to have slimmed down since his last appearance inside a WWE ring back in October.

Owens took time off in October to undergo double knee surgery. Two weeks ago on Raw, WWE announced that Owens and Sami Zayn (who has been sidelined since June due to double shoulder surgery) would be returning soon.

At last word, Owens and Zayn are expected to return to action in February.

“The last timetable was that neither would be back until February.” Dave Meltzer wrote two weeks ago in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“The good news is that by publicizing them now, it would seem to indicate they may have something for them as far as a WrestleMania story. Before, with their injuries, while both were expected back in time for Mania, they may have not started back until after since the stories for Mania would be in place.”