Kevin Owens Makes Suggestion To Improve WWE TV Product

In an interview with Scott Fishman of Tucson.com, Kevin Owens made a suggestion for improving the WWE television product:

“I think a good idea would be to implement these incredible pieces on everyone that have ended up on YouTube,” he said. “The digital team is so great, they are unsung heroes. These guys create these incredible pieces on people and characters, they put them on YouTube, and they are so good. The same thing with the Network, like with WWE 24 and 365 or Chronicle. I feel like we should implement these concepts and put them on TV because they would make for great television and complement our TV shows well. I’d like to see that happen moving forward.”