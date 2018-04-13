Kevin Owens Now Silent On Twitter, WWE Youtube Channel Gets 25 Million Subscribers

– Kevin Owens has gone silent on Twitter. His tweets are now protected and he only has four followers. If you recall, he trashed social media when his wife’s Instagram was hacked in December.

– WWE issued the following:

Congratulations are in order! WWE’s official YouTube channel reached yet another major milestone when it gained its 25 millionth subscriber on the popular video site.

With highlights from Raw, SmackDown LIVE, pay-per-views, NXT and 205 Live, exclusive interview clips, as well as original series like Southpaw Regional Wrestling, My Son/Daughter Is a WWE Superstar, WWE Game Night and more, WWE’s YouTube channel is an amazing destination for any member of the WWE Universe!

With more than 21 billion views and now 25 million subscribers, it’s clear that WWE’s presence on YouTube is only getting stronger.