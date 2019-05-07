Kevin Owens Openly Critical Of His Heel Turn

In an interview with TheWrap.com, Kevin Owens commented on his recent heel turn against the New Day:

“I wish I would have been able to stay on the other side of the fence a little longer, to be honest. I don’t think anybody’s really seen me as a babyface ever, or, like, the way that I envision myself being. I don’t think people have any idea what I can do on the other side. But, you know, what’s done is done. If I’m gonna speak candidly about it, I would have done it differently. I would have turned on Kofi differently at a different time. I ended up being wrong because once I did it, I knew that was the right time and place.”

“You knew there was gonna be some sort of swerve but there’s no way– I really don’t think people expected it to be that quick.”