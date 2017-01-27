Kevin Owens Post-Royal Rumble Update, Ric Flair Asks Meaning Of “Lit”, WWE NXT Stars Talk Rumble

– In the video below, WWE NXT Superstars No Way Jose, Tye Dillinger, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic talk about their favorite Royal Rumble memories:

– We noted before that Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman was being advertised for post-Royal Rumble WWE live events and that WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens was being advertised without an opponent. Reigns vs. Strowman has been announced for the March 26th WWE live event in White Plains, NY but they are also advertising Seth Rollins vs. Rusev and Sami Zayn vs. Owens in a WWE Universal Title match. Others advertised include The New Day, Cesaro, Sheamus, Enzo Amore, Big Cass, Sasha Banks, Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair received some mainstream attention this week after asking the meaning of “lit” on his Twitter account. Flair received a response from the official Twitter account, seen below: