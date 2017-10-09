Kevin Owens Prepares For HIAC (Video), Fans On If John Cena Had One More Match, Road Dogg

– WWE posted this video of Kevin Owens preparing for last night’s Hell In a Cell main event with SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who they would want to see John Cena face if he had just one more fight left in WWE – AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt, The Undertaker, Bill Goldberg, RAW Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose, The Rock, Finn Bálor, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Shinsuke Nakamura, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe or other. As of this writing, 40% voted for Taker while 7% voted for The Rock, 7% voted for Goldberg, 7% for Lesnar, 6% for Balor, 6% for Orton, 5% for Joe, 5% for Braun and 5% for other. The rest received 4% or less.

– As noted, Xavier Woods tweeted about how he let everyone down in The New Day’s Hell In a Cell loss to new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos last night. As seen below, Woods received a positive response from WWE producer “Road Dogg” BG James: