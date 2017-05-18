kevin-owens5

Kevin Owens Remembers His WWE RAW Debut, HHH & Stephanie And Bully & Velvet Attend Concert

Published On 05/18/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Today marks two years since current WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens made his main roster debut in a RAW segment with John Cena. Owens took to Twitter and wrote the following on the memory:

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon attended last night’s Metallica concert on Long Island, New York, as did another pro wrestling couple – Bubba Ray Dudley and Velvet Sky. Below are photos of the couples at the show:

