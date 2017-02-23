Kevin Owens Replies To The Rock, Finn Balor Return Update, Kassius Ohno’s Theme

– As heard below, WWE Music has released Kassius Ohno’s “Hero’s Welcome” theme song featuring Cody B. Ware:

– Just to clear up any confusion, Finn Balor is still scheduled to be a part of WWE’s main roster following last night’s WWE NXT appearance after the University of Central Florida tapings. Balor is being advertised for RAW live events in March. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Balor has always been scheduled for WrestleMania 33 but there’s no word yet on what his role will be. Balor has been out of action since SummerSlam 2016.

– As noted, The Rock took to social media yesterday and posted a backstage photo from this week’s RAW in Los Angeles with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Rock also praised Owens and commented on him being champion, “I like when good things happen to good hard working people.” Owens responded to Rock’s post with this tweet: