Kevin Owens Responds To Bill Goldberg, WWE NXT Australia Preview, RAW Social Media Score

– As noted, this week’s two-hour WWE NXT episode will feature matches from the recent NXT live event in Melbourne, Australia, including the full steel cage match between Samoa Joe and NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Below is a preview for the special episode:

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Bachelor. RAW had 108,000 interactions with 21,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s show, which drew 96,000 Twitter interactions with 20,000 unique authors. RAW also had 225,000 Facebook interactions with 154,000 unique authors, down from last week’s show, which drew 257,000 interactions with 185,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– On a related note, this week’s RAW and SmackDown ratings will be delayed due to the New Year’s holiday.

– As noted, Bill Goldberg responded to a fan on Twitter who wanted to see him put a hurting on WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, saying he’s looking forward to the fight. Owens responded with this shot:

Yeah I'm looking forward to that. RT @Carmella_Alexa: @FightOwensFight Can you plz teach @Goldberg a lesson and kick his ass? — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 3, 2017