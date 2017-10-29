Kevin Owens Responds To Randy Orton’s Shot, Changes To WWE UK Tour, Chris Jericho – Kenny Omega Latest

– Kevin Owens responded to a jab by Randy Orton on social media. Orton posted a photo on Instagram of food from McDonalds with a reference to Owens and here was Owens’ response:

– WWE’s UK Twitter account has announced that Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will now be defending the tag team titles on five of the upcoming UK tour dates. It was originally advertised for The Shield to face Braun Strowman, Cesaro and Sheamus in six-man tag team matches on the UK tour. It’s unknown if Reigns will be recovered in time for the tour but it looks like WWE isn’t taking any chances and the company has also added Triple H to the tour.

U.K., be ready. I’ll be there. In the middle of the ring.

Glasgow 11/1

Brighton 11/2

London 11/3

Minehead 11/4

Cardiff 11/5#WWEUKTour — Triple H (@TripleH) October 27, 2017

– Kenny Omega has decided to put an end to his Twitter feud with Chris Jericho. Here is what he wrote: