Kevin Owens Rips Sami Zayn At Live Event (Video), Triple H Training Hard For WrestleMania

– Here are the latest workout clips from Triple H. As noted, “The Game” and Stephanie McMahon are slated to face Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34:

…in life you've gotta be willing to stick your neck out…always be ready!!!!#DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/AjUpyDC0IH — Triple H (@TripleH) March 11, 2018

– WWE has released this video of former Universal Champion Kevin Owens ripping into Sami Zayn during Saturday’s WWE live event in Corbin, Kentucky. You can watch it here: