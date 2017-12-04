Kevin Owens Rips SmackDown (Video), Identity Of Rich Swann’s Opponent, WWE Stars Read Kids Book

– As noted, WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens is now on the SmackDown brand unless he loses to Chris Jericho at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view. The winner of that match will officially join the blue brand. Above is video from last night’s Talking Smack with Owens talking to Renee Young, Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan.

Owens tells Shane he doesn’t believe in the “land of opportunity” tagline and he’s not happy with them drafting him to SmackDown. Owens is still bitter over RAW drafting him late last year. Owens says he’s also pissed about Sami Zayn being brought to SmackDown. Owens says the “land of opportunity” tagline is crap because they give chances to people they like. Owens says he is United States Champion and that automatically makes him better than everyone else on the brand. Owens says he doesn’t need their opportunities because he will make his own.

– The “local competitor” Johnny Ocean who lost to Rich Swann on last night’s WWE 205 Live episode was indie veteran Shane Matthews. Matthews and “3.0” partner Scott Parker made their WWE NXT TV debuts in April 2016 with a loss to The Revival and later worked WWE Performance Center tryouts in September 2016.

– CBS Sports posted this video of Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe, Paul Heyman, Nikki Bella, WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode and others reading classic children’s book Goodnight Moon: