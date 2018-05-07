Kevin Owens Signs Contract Extension With WWE

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens stated in a recent interview with Pat Laprade of TVA Sports that has signed a new five-year contract with WWE. Here is what he had to say about the new deal:

“Hopefully I do not see why I will not finish my career with WWE. I just recently signed a new five-year contract with them. I do not intend to go anywhere my contract will end. If the WWE wants to continue, if I want to continue and my family is ready for me to continue, I do not see why it would not happen.“