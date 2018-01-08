Kevin Owens Speaks On Headbutting Vince McMahon, Social Media, More

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens recently spoke with AL.com to promote Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown in Birmingham, Alabama. Here are the highlights:

His favorite PPV:

“Whoa. [pauses] Man, that’s a really tough call. I mean I’ve seen so many and there’s been so many great ones, it’s hard to pick one. But I guess…if I…[pauses] Man, that’s almost an impossible question to answer honestly because so many moments are flashing through my head as far as individual moments on certain pay-per-views, but as far as beginning to end, I don’t know, I really can’t answer that question. WrestleMania 30 really sticks out in my mind. I was there live. So many moments flashing through my head took place at WrestleMania 30. I guess that would be my answer off the top of my head here.”

Headbutting Vince McMahon:

“No I really can’t, honestly. It’s pretty indescribable. But it’s something I’ll remember forever, I’ll guarantee you that. [laughs]”



Social Media:

“I really don’t go on Twitter as much as I used to. I feel like as you become more well-known, more and more people have access to you and know who you are. There’s a lot of people out there who are just miserable in their own lives I guess and just trying to make other people miserable as well to bring themselves up. There’s no shortage of that, that’s for sure. It’s taken a toll on my in terms of how much I love social media. I don’t enjoy it as much. But whenever I do, I get messages from people telling me how my work helps them in their life in the struggles they’re going through. That always means the world to me. It will never stop. There’s something very special about meeting fans you know you reach with your work. We do this every week, we get into a routine, and as passionate as we may be, it’s like any other job in a way. Once you do something long enough, you kind of get used to it. Sometimes we’re lucky enough to meet somebody that’s really touched by your work, and that always puts things in perspective and is really cool.”

