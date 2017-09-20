Kevin Owens Talks About His WWE SmackDown Segment With Vince McMahon

In an interview with The Pueblo Chieftan, Kevin Owens commented on the segment he did with Vince McMahon from last week’s Smackdown Live:

“That was my first time being in the ring with Vince McMahon. For a lifelong WWE fan, it was pretty special — definitely a moment in my career I never really thought would happen and one that I will remember for a very long time.

“And one I think Vince will remember as well.”

Owens also talked about performing for smaller towns:

“I do really do enjoy going to smaller towns like Pueblo. And I often wonder why we don’t get to do it more often. WWE Live is a spectacle like no other. So if the Pueblo fans want us to come back more, you should come on out and be loud, because WWE will take notice.”