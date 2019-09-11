Kevin Owens Teases WWE Future, Update On Injured WWE Stars

– As seen on this week’s Smackdown Live, Kevin Owens was “fired” by Shane McMahon. Owens wrote “14-24-20” on Twitter which are the numerical numbers that represent NXT in the alphabet. Fans have been speculating that Owens could be returning to the brand.

– Fightful.com recently obtained an internal WWE injury list.

EC3 and Heath Slater are scheduled to be evaluated next Monday. Samoa Joe and Carmella are listed under “new injury return dates” with no date or injury details provided. Tommaso Ciampa has a return date of 9/11, Drew McIntyre’s return date is 9/16, Lashley’s return date is 10/14, and Jinder Mahal’s return date is 11/1.