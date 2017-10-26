Kevin Owens’ Wife Comments On Him Leaving WWE International Tour Early

It was reported last week that Kevin Owens left WWE’s tour of South America early due to “personal reasons.” While details are still scarce about what led Owens to return home, his wife took to Instagram to thank fans for the well-wishes.

In the post, Owens’ wife Karina called last week “one of the toughest weeks of our lives,” but said her family is OK now.

She wrote, “Thank you all for the kind messages asking if everything was alright. It was one of the toughest weeks of our lives but we are ok now. This guy travelled half way around the world to get back to us and I don’t know what I would have done without him. Best husband and dad we could ever ask for ?”

Though Owens did perform at Luna Park for Thursday night’s live event in Buenos Aires, he left before the remaining live event dates scheduled for Friday in Argentina, and at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, and Sunday.

Owens addressed his absence in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

He wrote, “I’m not sick. I’m not hurt. My family needed me home. Thank you to @WWE & the fans in Argentina & Chile for their support and understanding.”

In a follow-up message on Tuesday, Owens thanked everyone for their support.