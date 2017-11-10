Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn Update, The Bar On The Usos (Video), NXT Plane Pull Footage

– Team WWE NXT participated in the annual Special Olympics Florida Plane Pull once again this year, back on November 4th. The contest featured NXT Superstars teaming with athletes from the Special Olympics to pull a 50-ton 737 aircraft to raise money for the organization. They raised $2,920 of the $3,000 goal.

Superstars participating were Wesley Blake ($535 raised), Steve Cutler ($415 raised), Sage Beckett ($385 raised), Donovan Dijak ($205), Mandy Rose ($170), Babatunde Aiyegbusi ($165), Tucker Knight ($165), Otis Dozovic ($135), Rezar ($100), Dan Matha ($75), Tino Sabbatelli ($75), Sunny Dhinsa ($70), Riddick Moss ($65), Fabian Aichner ($55) and Team Captain Matt Bloom ($100). WWE posted this video from the event.

– We noted before that Vince McMahon made the decision to send Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn home from the current WWE European tour following an incident at Tuesday’s SmackDown where it was alleged that the two went against a creative decision that had to do with Sami’s singles loss to Kofi Kingston. PWInsider has confirmed that Sami and Owens will be back working for the company at Tuesday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown from Charlotte, North Carolina. As noted, they are scheduled to face The New Day that night.

– Below is new video of RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar sending a message to their WWE Survivor Series opponents, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos: