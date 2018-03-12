Kid Rock To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE issued the following:

While his song “New Orleans” is setting the tone for the party atmosphere that WrestleMania is bringing to The Big Easy this year, Kid Rock will be taking his place in WWE history.

As first reported by Billboard.com, Kid Rock will join the WWE Hall of Fame’s Celebrity Wing as a member of the Class of 2018. He’ll be inducted into the hallowed hall on Friday, April 6, in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week in The Big Easy. He joins Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett, Hillbilly Jim and Warrior Award recipient Jarrius “JJ” Robertson among those being honored that night.

Kid Rock’s musical career is legendary. After breaking into the mainstream music scene in the late 1990s with songs like “Bawitdaba” and “Cowboy,” the Detroit native has gone on to sell more than 26 million albums. His unique blend of rap, rock and country music has helped him transcend genres and become one of the most popular recording artists going today.