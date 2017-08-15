Special Finn Balor Tee, WWE 205 Live Teaser, Kids Predict SummerSlam Matches (Video)

– WWE posted this video of children at the Educational Alliance of the Boys & Girls Club of America in New York City giving their predictions for matches at Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

– As noted, tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode will feature a celebration for new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa, who won the title from Neville on last night’s RAW. The feud between Rich Swann and TJP will also continue as WWE posted the following teaser for the two:

Is the rivalry between Rich Swann and TJP no longer friendly? Last week on WWE 205 Live, Rich Swann and TJP engaged in a highly competitive one-on-one contest, with The Duke of Dab emerging victorious. Despite claiming a tag team win and defeating the same opponent faster than Swann, TJP earning a singles victory over Swann perhaps finally evened the odds, as Swann won a singles contest in July. Despite the seemingly friendly nature of their rivalry that dates to the Cruiserweight Classic, TJP’s excessive celebrating following his victory last week didn’t sit well with Swann. The Duke of Dab confronted his rival on the way back to the locker room, claiming that it was all part of the supposed good nature of their rivalry. Swann didn’t buy it and told the first-ever WWE Cruiserweight Champion that he was starting to see TJP’s true character. Will TJP’s continued quest to best Swann truly remain friendly, or has the winner of the Cruiserweight Classic crossed a line with Swann, potentially at the risk of their rivalry going from friendly to bitter? Find out tonight on WWE 205 Live at 10/9 C, on the award-winning WWE Network.

– WWE will have a special Finn Balor t-shirt on sale for SummerSlam Week in New York City. As noted, Balor will be bringing his Demon paint to Brooklyn on Sunday for the match against Bray Wyatt. Balor tweeted these photos of the shirt: