King Kong Bundy Passes Away

Former WWE Superstar King Kong Bundy has passed away.

Wrestling promoter David Herro, a longtime friend of Bundy, made the announcement tonight on Facebook.

“Today we lost a Legend and a man I consider family. Rest in Peace Chris. We love you. Thank you for believing in me,” Herro wrote.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Herro confirmed Bundy’s passing with the wrestler’s family. They asked Herro to make an announcement informing people of Bundy’s death.

There was activity on Bundy’s Twitter account tonight plugging his upcoming appearance at WrestleCon, but it seems that someone else sent the tweet. Satin was told that Bundy passed away Monday afternoon.

There’s word yet on Bundy’s cause of death. He was 61 years old.

Bundy’s real name is Christopher Alan Pallies and he was born on November 7, 1957. Having started his wrestling career in 1981, he is best known for his appearances in WWE in the mid-1980s and mid-1990s (then known as the World Wrestling Federation). Bundy most notably wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania 2 in 1986, unsuccessfully challenging Hulk Hogan for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship in a Steel Cage Match.