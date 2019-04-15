Kofi Kingston Addresses Billy Graham’s Steroids Comments

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently did an interview with Newsweek.com. Here are a few highlights:

Superstar Billy Graham recently commented about your size. [Graham recently suggested on Facebook Kofi should use steroids to bulk up.] Do you have any response?

“I’ve heard a few things through the grapevine. Honestly, I haven’t seen them myself. People can say whatever they want. But as long as they turn on the television, they will see me as champion. That’s really all that matters. And I don’t have a comment about people’s opinions. People are entitled to their own opinion as far as what a WWE Champion should be, but the fact is that I am WWE Champion and that’s a fact. It is what it is.”

What does capturing this title mean for you personally, as an African-American?

“It’s so important to have representation for all races on TV. All people, from all walks of life. So when other people look at the television screen they can see and identify with that person doing great things. It’s very powerful and motivating and inspiring. So for me to be the inspiration for kids who look like me, for kids from any race who have struggled or continues to struggle or have any obstacles to overcome, I take a lot of pride in being that beacon of hope. I take pride in being the guy that people can look up to and believe in themselves because of what I’ve done. So it’s an honor to be in that role and represent so many people. I want to be the true champion of the people, and I take a lot of pride in having that role.”