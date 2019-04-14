Kofi Kingston Addresses Talk About The New Day Breaking Up

In an interview with TMZ.com, Kofi Kingston commented on talk about the New Day possibly breaking up:

“I don’t understand why people say that, we’ve said since the beginning of time the philosophy of New Day is to lift your brother up, that is the goal,” Kingston said. “I think the stereotypical path to take with all these factions, when somebody has success, one of them goes off and does something on their own. Someone wants success, one of them goes off on their own. That’s like very typical.”

“Anyone who has seen New Day on TV or whatever, is atypical. When we come out, we skip and clap, I twerk, I wear unicorn horns, we wear pink and blue, we throw pancakes out, ice cream, Booty-O’s. Everything is not your typical story, so for us to break up is the opposite of New Day, just doing the standard fair. It just won’t happen. Everything we do, we do together.”