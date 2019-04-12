Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch Comment On Bret Hart Attack

During an appearance on WFAN, Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch addressed Bret Hart being attacked by a fan during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony:

Kingston: “Our fans are very passionate, to say the least. It’s one of those things where you just never know. A lot of people didn’t know what was going on until it was actually happening. We did what we had to do and got in there.”

Lynch: “I trust our team and you can see how quickly the people reacted. In the wrestling industry, we’re used to seeing. For some people, it would almost be jarring. But the likes of Kofi were in there like a shot. The situation was taken care of. We have some quick thinkers and great security, so we’re never really worried about it.”