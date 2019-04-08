Kofi Kingston Beats Daniel Bryan, Wins WWE Championship At WrestleMania 35

Kofi Kingston’s long journey to the top finally paid off tonight at WrestleMania 35 as he defeated Daniel Bryan to become WWE Champion for the first time.

Bryan locked Kingston into the LeBell Lock for what was the third time in the match. Kingston, however, was able to count out of the move.

Kingston then gave Bryan a taste of his own medicine, stomping him repeatedly in the head. As Bryan got to his feet, he was on the receiving end of Trouble in Paradise.

To commemorate the moment, The New Day unveiled Kingston’s new WWE Championship, ditching Bryan’s eco-friendly version.

Kingston also celebrated in the ring with his children.